Temporary hospital, health station at Shenyang Int'l Exhibition Center under construction

Xinhua) 16:55, March 23, 2022

Photo taken on March 22, 2022 shows the construction site of the health station at Shenyang International Exhibition Center in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. The temporary hospital and health station at Shenyang International Exhibition Center started construction on March 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Aerial photo taken on March 22, 2022 shows the construction site of the health station at Shenyang International Exhibition Center in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. The temporary hospital and health station at Shenyang International Exhibition Center started construction on March 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

