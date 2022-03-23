Home>>
Over 41,000 local COVID-19 cases reported in China since March 1
(Xinhua) 09:42, March 23, 2022
BEIJING, March 22 (Xinhua) -- More than 41,000 local COVID-19 infections had been reported in 28 provincial-level regions across China between March 1 and 21, a senior health official said Tuesday.
Over half of these infections, or 22,000 cases, occurred in northeast China's Jilin Province, where the epidemic is still on the rise, said Lei Zhenglong with the National Health Commission (NHC) at a press conference.
With the repeated resurgence of COVID-19, China is facing a grim and complicated situation of epidemic prevention and control, said Lei.
The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 2,281 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 2,432 asymptomatic cases, NHC data showed.
(Web editor: Peng yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- People take COVID-19 nucleic acid test in Changsha
- U.S. hospitalization of children aged 0-4 surge in Omicron wave: CDC
- New York City plans to lift school masking mandate for children under 5
- White House press secretary Jen Psaki positive for COVID-19
- Omicron subvariant makes up 35 pct new COVID-19 infections in U.S.
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.