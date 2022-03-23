Leading Chinese expert reiterates adherence to dynamic zero-COVID approach

Xinhua) 09:32, March 23, 2022

BEIJING, March 22 (Xinhua) -- A leading Chinese epidemiologist has reiterated that it is a must for China to stick to its dynamic zero-COVID approach in the face of mounting anti-epidemic pressure from both at home and abroad.

Liang Wannian, head of the COVID-19 response expert panel under China's National Health Commission, told a press conference Tuesday that basic facts and conditions in China underpin the country's dynamic zero-COVID approach, and China is capable of implementing the policy.

The anti-epidemic efforts over the past years also proved that such an approach is an effective practice that accords with China's reality, Liang added.

The expert also said different localities should be encouraged to adopt targeted prevention and control measures tailored to their respective conditions to bring the epidemic under control with minimal cost to society.

He further noted that the essence of targeted prevention and control lies in swift and effective responses.

