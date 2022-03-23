Over 4 mln more COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland

Xinhua) 09:44, March 23, 2022

BEIJING, March 22 (Xinhua) -- The amount of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on the Chinese mainland grew by around 4.03 million on Monday, with the total number exceeding 3.23 billion, data from the National Health Commission (NHC) showed Tuesday.

Around 1.24 billion people, or nearly 88 percent of the total population on the Chinese mainland, had been fully vaccinated by Monday, said NHC official Lei Zhenglong at a press conference on Tuesday.

Lei also said that 659.2 million people had received a booster shot as of Monday, adding that about 212 million people aged 60 and above had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 on the Chinese mainland.

