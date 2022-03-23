Home>>
Taiwan reports 97 new COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 16:55, March 23, 2022
TAIPEI, March 23 (Xinhua) -- Taiwan reported 97 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, including two locally transmitted infections and 95 imported infections, said the island's disease monitoring agency.
Of the new locally transmitted infections, one occurred in Taipei while the other was found in New Taipei, the agency said.
To date, Taiwan has reported 22,188 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 15,520 were local infections.
(Web editor: Peng yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese mainland reports 2,591 new local COVID-19 cases
- U.S. could face more COVID-19 lockdowns if cases go up again due to latest variant: Daily Mail
- Over 4 mln more COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland
- Over 41,000 local COVID-19 cases reported in China since March 1
- Leading Chinese expert reiterates adherence to dynamic zero-COVID approach
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.