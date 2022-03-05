China to impose harsher punishments for manufacturing, sale of fake, inferior drugs
BEIJING, March 4 (Xinhua) -- The manufacturing, sale and provision of fake or inferior-quality drugs given mainly to pregnant and birth-giving women, children or critically ill patients will face harsher penalties within judicial discretion.
This was revealed in a judicial interpretation on the handling of criminal cases of endangering drug safety that was jointly released by the Supreme People's Court and the Supreme People's Procuratorate on Friday. The interpretation will take effect on March 6.
According to the interpretation, if the said offenses lead to deaths or very serious consequences, those found responsible will face more than 10 years in prison, and up to death penalty.
The provision of fake or inferior drugs in response to natural disasters, public health emergencies or other emergency situations will also face harsher penalties.
The interpretation also clarifies suitable punishments to be applied to cases involving medical insurance fund fraud.
