China issues plan on digitalization, networking of manufacturing
Workers assemble vehicles in a smart factory of Chang'an Kuayue Automobile Co., Ltd. in Wanzhou District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Sept. 23, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
BEIJING, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) -- China will see 70 percent of its major manufacturing firms basically digitalized and networked by 2025, according to a development plan on smart manufacturing.
The plan, issued by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and other departments, also states that all of China's manufacturing firms above a designated size will be digitalized and networked by 2035.
China will also build more than 500 industry-leading smart-manufacturing demonstration plants by 2025, according to the plan.
Although China's smart manufacturing has progressed from the pilot test phase to application, it still lags behind the standard of high-quality development.
The plan proposes a range of special actions, including innovation, application, supply and support, to advance the development of smart manufacturing.
