Changsha builds itself into China’s leading center of advanced manufacturing

People's Daily Online) 17:13, December 07, 2021

Changsha, capital of central China’s Hunan Province, is transforming itself into the country’s leading center of advanced manufacturing. The city’s cluster of engineering machinery companies has been included in China’s first list of 15 advanced manufacturing clusters.

Photo shows the outdoor zone of the 2021 Changsha International Construction Equipment Exhibition in Changsha, central China’s Hunan Province. (People's Daily Online/Liu Bin)

In recent years, Changsha has vigorously promoted the high-quality development of its manufacturing industry, improved the sector’s comprehensive strength and optimized its industrial pattern. The city has continuously enhanced its innovation capacity and seen a stream of major innovation outcomes. It has also promoted the extensive application of information technologies in industrialization, making its intelligent manufacturing a calling card.

“As a pioneer in building the cluster of engineering machinery companies, the Changsha Construction Machinery Industry Association encouraged companies to roll out over 220 new products and technologies, among which five products are the first of their kind in China and even the world, breaking technological bottlenecks,” said Wu Jingsheng, executive vice president of the association.

The association also participated in the second Changsha International Construction Equipment Exhibition held in Changsha and organized five themed forums. It also took part in the first China Construction Machinery Leasing Conference held in the city, which attracted over 1,500 leasing companies for offline activities and over 20,000 enterprises for online activities.

“Changsha will build itself into a leading advanced manufacturing cluster in China and set up an example in this regard, so as to drive coordinated industrial development in the Changsha-Zhuzhou-Xiangtan metropolitan area and the rest of Hunan Province,” said Kang Xiaoping, director of the Changsha municipal industry and information technology bureau.

