China's electronic information manufacturing sector maintains stable growth

Xinhua) 09:06, September 26, 2021

Employees work at an electronics components enterprise in Shatian Town of Dongguan, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 2, 2021. (Xinhua)

BEIJING, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- China's electronic information manufacturing industry maintained stable growth in the first eight months of the year, data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) showed.

The added value of electronic information manufacturers with annual operating revenues of at least 20 million yuan (about 3.09 million U.S. dollars) expanded 18 percent year on year during the period.

The growth rate went up 11 percentage points from the same period a year ago, the MIIT said.

The export delivery value of major enterprises in the sector increased 14.3 percent year on year in the Jan.-Aug. period while fixed-asset investment in the sector jumped 24.9 percent.

According to the MIIT data, the electronic information manufacturing sector raked in 413.9 billion yuan in total profits in the first seven months, surging 43.2 percent year on year. The operating revenue of the sector from January to July totaled 7.41 trillion yuan, up 19.3 percent.

