China sees surge in manufacturing power development: report

Xinhua) 08:36, December 30, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- China has witnessed the largest increase in the manufacturing power development index of any major country in the world, according to a report published Wednesday.

The report from the Chinese Academy of Engineering (CAE) revealed that China is the only major country that has seen its manufacturing grow in scale in 2020.

Besides the scale of development, the manufacturing power development index also takes into account other criteria, including quality and benefit, structural optimization and sustainable development. The index reflects the development level of a country's manufacturing industry.

China's manufacturing industry has a complete system and is developing to a medium and high level, with continuous improvements in competitiveness, said Shan Zhongde, an academician with the CAE.

