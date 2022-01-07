Home>>
Chinese companies showcased at CES 2022 in Las Vegas
(Xinhua) 15:09, January 07, 2022
A visitor takes a photo at the exhibition area of Hisense, a Chinese consumer electronics and appliance manufacturer, during the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, the United States, Jan. 5, 2022. The 2022 CES, scheduled from Jan. 5 to 7, drew more than 2,300 exhibitors, including 800 startups, as well as hundreds of thought leaders. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)
Photos
