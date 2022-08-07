China's electronic information manufacturing sector sees steady growth in H1

BEIJING, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- China's electronic information manufacturing industry maintained stable expansion in the first half of the year, data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology showed.

The added value of major electronic information manufacturers rose 10.2 percent year on year during the period, the ministry said.

In June alone, electronic information manufacturers logged a rapid increase of 11 percent in added value, up 3.7 percentage points from May.

The operating revenues of these companies expanded 7.7 percent from a year ago to 7.02 trillion yuan (about 1.04 trillion U.S. dollars) in the first six months of this year.

Their profits came in at 323.4 billion yuan in the January-June period, down 6.6 percent year on year, the data showed.

