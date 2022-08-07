China's electronic information manufacturing sector sees steady growth in H1
BEIJING, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- China's electronic information manufacturing industry maintained stable expansion in the first half of the year, data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology showed.
The added value of major electronic information manufacturers rose 10.2 percent year on year during the period, the ministry said.
In June alone, electronic information manufacturers logged a rapid increase of 11 percent in added value, up 3.7 percentage points from May.
The operating revenues of these companies expanded 7.7 percent from a year ago to 7.02 trillion yuan (about 1.04 trillion U.S. dollars) in the first six months of this year.
Their profits came in at 323.4 billion yuan in the January-June period, down 6.6 percent year on year, the data showed.
Photos
Related Stories
- China's manufacturing PMI down in July
- Supply chain of China’s manufacturing industry shows stronger appeal
- Industrial Internet facilitates intelligent manufacturing in China’s textile industry
- Hangzhou striving to make manufacturing more intelligent
- China's electronics manufacturing industry posts steady expansion
- Manufacturing firms facilitate production with epidemic control, prevention measures in Harbin
- China to impose harsher punishments for manufacturing, sale of fake, inferior drugs
- Manufacturing enterprises in Zhejiang benefit from digital transformation
- China sees surge in manufacturing power development: report
- China issues plan on digitalization, networking of manufacturing
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.