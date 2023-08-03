East China's Xiamen handles over 100,000 TEUs of goods through China-Europe freight trains

Xinhua) 14:22, August 03, 2023

FUZHOU, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- The coastal city of Xiamen in east China's Fujian Province had handled over 100,000 TEUs of goods by China-Europe freight trains as of Wednesday, local authorities said.

At 10 a.m. Wednesday, a China-Europe freight train departed from the Haicang Railway Station in Xiamen, carrying valuable cargo ranging from diesel generators to diapers. It is expected to depart from the Horgos Port in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan four days later.

Xiamen has seen over 1,213 China-Europe freight train trips since the service started in August 2015, with the cargo value of 4.5 billion U.S. dollars.

The types of the cargo transported by the freight train service include electronics, machinery, daily necessities, biomedicine and new energy vehicles.

Xiong Lixin, a staffer with the Xiamen Kingland Co., Ltd., which is engaged in trade with Russia and exports light industrial textiles such as clothing and luggage, said that the stable opening of China-Europe freight trains provides enterprises with an effective logistics choice and creates more trade opportunities for them.

