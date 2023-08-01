China's border port handles more China-Europe freight trains
HOHHOT, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- The border port of Erenhot in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region has seen a rising number of China-Europe freight trains this year, according to local customs.
As of July 30, the port had handled 1,800 trips of China-Europe freight trains, a year-on-year rise of 27.37 percent.
In the first seven months, the freight trains passing through the port carried 206,200 Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEU) of standard containers, up 38.05 percent year on year.
The total cargo weight amounted to over 2.11 million tonnes, showing a year-on-year increase of 49.37 percent. The total cargo value reached 28.96 billion yuan (about 4 billion U.S. dollars), marking a year-on-year growth of 41.53 percent.
The Erenhot port now serves 69 China-Europe freight train routes, connecting over 60 overseas destinations across more than 10 countries.
Photos
Related Stories
- Hamburg-bound China-Europe freight train departs from C China's Zhengzhou
- Sino-European joint space mission enters flight model phase
- Xi'an sees China-Europe freight train trips up 46.4 pct in H1
- China-Europe freight train trips up in H1
- Railway port witnesses bustling China-Europe freight train services
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.