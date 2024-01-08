Ethiopian runners win at Xiamen Marathon

Runners get off the mark in the 2024 Xiamen Marathon on Jan. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Ethiopian runners emerged victorious in the 2024 Xiamen Marathon, while China's Zhang Deshun took the women's bronze.

XIAMEN, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- Ethiopian Asefa Boki Kebebe claimed the men's title, while his compatriot Bekelech Gudeta Borecha took the women's gold in the 2024 Xiamen Marathon on Sunday morning.

Kebebe clocked a time of two hours, six minutes and 46 seconds to cross the finishing line first. Felix Kiptoo Kirwa from Kenya and Othmane El Goumri from Morocco took the silver and bronze medals in 2:06:52 and 2:07:18 respectively.

"The race is good but the wind in the race is strong today. It's a tough race and I made it," said Kirwa.

The women's title went to Borecha who clocked 2:22:54, while Fatima Ezzahra Gardadi from Morocco finished second in 2:24:12. Zhang Deshun, from China, took the bronze in 2:26:53.

Runners in action in the 2024 Xiamen Marathon, on Jan. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

"I'm so happy to get the bronze medal. It gives me more confidence. In the following months, I will take efforts to prepare for the Olympics," said Zhang.

As one of China's top marathons, the 2024 Xiamen Marathon has attracted 30,000 contestants.

The Xiamen Marathon gained the World Athletics Elite Platinum Label in 2021, becoming the second Chinese marathon race to win this label after the Shanghai Marathon.

