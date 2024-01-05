We Are China

5th China Marathon Expo kicks off in Xiamen

Xinhua) 08:35, January 05, 2024

IAAF road running manager Alessio Punzi (L) and Bob Ramsak, head of sustainability at World Athletics, visit the 5th China Marathon Expo in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Jan. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

The three-day 5th China Marathon Expo, also the 2024 Fujian provincial road running industry expo, kicked off Thursday in the coastal city of Xiamen.

Covering an area of 26,000 square meters, the expo has attracted about 130 exhibitors.

Staff members sell products via livestreaming at the 5th China Marathon Expo in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Jan. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

People visit the 5th China Marathon Expo in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Jan. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Visitors view sports wear at the 5th China Marathon Expo in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Jan. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

People visit the 5th China Marathon Expo in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Jan. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

