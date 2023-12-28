Chinese enterprises show greater enthusiasm for overseas exhibitions

Xinhua) 11:04, December 28, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- Companies across China are more enthusiastic about holding and attending trade exhibitions overseas, said the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) on Wednesday.

Asia, Western Europe and North America remained the most important markets for Chinese enterprises in terms of exhibition participation this year, CCPIT spokesperson Zhang Xin told a press conference.

Comprehensive exhibitions and exhibitions featuring the textile and machinery sectors were again the major destinations for Chinese enterprises, while exhibitions related to medical and health care, transport and logistics, information and telecommunication became more popular, said Zhang.

Chinese enterprises were also keen to hold exhibitions overseas, with the range and impact of the exhibitions both improving, he said.

The CCPIT will provide support for Chinese enterprises wanting to participate in or hold overseas exhibitions, said Zhang.

