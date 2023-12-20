Rare short-eared owls appear in E China's Xiamen

People's Daily Online) 15:54, December 20, 2023

Photo shows a short-eared owl in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo/Zhang Taohong)

A flock of short-eared owls was recently spotted in Maluan Bay Wetland in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, attracting many nature enthusiasts and bird lovers to observe these birds.

The short-eared owl, a medium-sized member of the owl family, is recognized as a second-class protected species in China. It is fondly nicknamed the "cat-faced owl" due to its endearing facial features that resemble those of a cat.

These owls typically hunt at dawn and dusk. Their hunting strategy involves flying low over terrain, especially in grassy areas. Although they are primarily found in northeastern China, their recent presence in Xiamen is speculated to be part of their migratory journey, using the area as a resting stop.

As Xiamen continues to enhance its ecological environment protection, more migratory birds are choosing to linger in the city for food and breeding. Recent visitors include rare birds like the Oriental white stork and black stork, both first-class nationally protected species. These developments position Xiamen as an ideal destination for winter birdwatching.

Photo shows a short-eared owl in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Chen Bo)

