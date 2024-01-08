Highlights of Xiamen Marathon 2024
Participants start during the Xiamen Marathon 2024 in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Jan. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)
Dong Guojian of China crosses the finish line during the Xiamen Marathon 2024 in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Jan. 7, 2024. (Xinhua)
Asefa Boki Kebebe of Ethiopia crosses the finish line during the Xiamen Marathon 2024 in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Jan. 7, 2024. (Xinhua)
Zhang Deshun of China crosses the finish line during the Xiamen Marathon 2024 in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Jan. 7, 2024. (Xinhua)
