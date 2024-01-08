We Are China

Highlights of Xiamen Marathon 2024

Xinhua) 13:20, January 08, 2024

Participants start during the Xiamen Marathon 2024 in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Jan. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Participants start during the Xiamen Marathon 2024 in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Jan. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Dong Guojian of China crosses the finish line during the Xiamen Marathon 2024 in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Jan. 7, 2024. (Xinhua)

Participants start during the Xiamen Marathon 2024 in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Jan. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Asefa Boki Kebebe of Ethiopia crosses the finish line during the Xiamen Marathon 2024 in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Jan. 7, 2024. (Xinhua)

Zhang Deshun of China crosses the finish line during the Xiamen Marathon 2024 in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Jan. 7, 2024. (Xinhua)

