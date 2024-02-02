Spring Festival atmosphere spreads across Xiamen, SE China's Fujian

A dragon lantern is displayed in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Jan. 31, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Wu Chaolan)

As the Year of the Dragon approaches, the festive spirit of the Spring Festival permeates every corner of Xiamen in southeast China's Fujian province. The city is preparing to welcome the auspicious occasion with vibrant lanterns adorning trees and streets, heralding the arrival of this joyous time. As dusk falls, the cityscape transforms into a mesmerizing display of lights and colors.

