In pics: A glimpse of Xiamen from Kinmen
This photo taken on Feb. 21, 2024 shows the Kinmen bridge and a view of Xiamen in the distance seen from an estuary in Kinmen. (Xinhua/Chen Jianxing)
KINMEN, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) -- Take a look at Xiamen from Kinmen through the lens of Xinhua correspondent.
This photo taken on Feb. 21, 2024 shows a view of Xiamen in the distance seen from an estuary in Kinmen. (Xinhua/Chen Jianxing)
