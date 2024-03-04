China's Zhengzhou debuts at 2024 Philadelphia Flower Show

Xinhua) March 04, 2024

NEW YORK, March 2 (Xinhua) -- Central China's Zhengzhou City on Saturday made its debut at the 2024 Philadelphia Flower Show which runs from Saturday to March 10.

Zhengzhou, the capital city of Henan Province, presents a floral exhibition that showcases the charm of its culture to visitors.

The exhibition sparks inspirations from Zhengzhou's famed Songshan Mountain, known for its stunning natural and cultural heritages. Visitors can enjoy the beauty of Songshan Mountain and the Zhengzhou's city flower, Chinese rose, said a press release by the Zhengzhou delegation.

Visitors can also experience local traditional culture such as paper cutting, dough sculpture, and Henan opera, all embodying the cultural richness of this city with a history of over 3,000 years.

The delegation hosted a cultural and tourism promotion event on Saturday morning at the gala, where Chen Hongmin, vice mayor of Zhengzhou, invited more Americans to visit his city.

With the theme of "United by Flowers" for 2024, the Philadelphia Flower Show dates back to 1829 and is famous for its stunning visual displays, world-class plant competitions, family activities, artisanal crafts, educational offerings, and curated shopping.

