We Are China

Spring scenery in Lhasa, SW China

Xinhua) 08:29, March 15, 2024

This photo taken on March 14, 2024 shows the spring scenery in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

This photo taken on March 14, 2024 shows the spring scenery in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

This photo taken on March 14, 2024 shows the spring scenery in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

This photo taken on March 14, 2024 shows the spring scenery in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)