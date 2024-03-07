Nepalese tea debuts in China's Xizang via land port

LHASA, March 6 (Xinhua) -- A batch of Nepalese golden needle tea made its debut in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region recently, marking the first time that tea from Nepal has been imported into the region via the Gyirong land port, according to Lhasa customs on Wednesday.

The Gyirong port is one of the largest land ports between China and Nepal, providing an effective route for goods crossing between the two countries.

The customs of Gyirong, affiliated with the Lhasa customs, provided border residents with personalized explanations of the quarantine requirements and import procedures for the Nepalese golden needle tea being brought into China.

Green channels were also established to facilitate the efficient inspections of the tea, and measures have been taken to enhance convenience for border residents.

"We have long anticipated importing high-quality and reasonably priced Nepalese tea," said Migmar Tsering, a border resident in Gyirong Town, Xigaze. "We also learned more about the policies for goods imported through border trade, which expands our income channels."

Xie Qiang, head of the customs of Gyirong, said, "Our customs will continue to provide excellent foreign trade services, optimize regulatory measures, and benefit border residents of both China and Nepal, boosting high-quality development of the region's foreign trade industry."

