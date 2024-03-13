Pic story: offshore oilfield worker from SW China's Xizang

Champa inspects facilities at the "Bohai Century" Floating, Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) unit in the Qinhuangdao 32-6 Oilfield, north China's Hebei Province, March 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

Champa, 29, hails from Zho'nyin Town, Nyima County, Nagqu City of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, which is a pastoral area deep in the Changtang Grassland with an altitude of more than 4,700 meters.

In 2020, Champa learned that China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) was recruiting college graduates in Xizang and signed up for the job. In September of that year, Champa became an offshore oilfield worker and has been working in the Qinhuangdao 32-6 Oilfield ever since.

As a production operator, he focuses on the safe production and stable operation of the crude oil processing and sewage treatment systems.

Offshore work is rotated on a 28-day shift. During breaks, Champa traveled around the country, but more often he returned to his hometown to reunite with his family.

"When I'm back at home, not only people at my age like to talk with me, but also kids like to stay with me, listening to my stories at sea and learning about the outside world," he said.

Champa works at the "Bohai Century" Floating, Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) unit in the Qinhuangdao 32-6 Oilfield, north China's Hebei Province, March 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Yaoman)

A drone photo taken on March 7, 2024 shows the flame from the "Bohai Century" Floating, Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) unit at dusk in the Qinhuangdao 32-6 Oilfield, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 8, 2024 shows the "Bohai Century" Floating, Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) unit in the Qinhuangdao 32-6 Oilfield, north China's Hebei Province.(Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

Champa works at the "Bohai Century" Floating, Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) unit in the Qinhuangdao 32-6 Oilfield, north China's Hebei Province, March 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

Champa works at the "Bohai Century" Floating, Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) unit in the Qinhuangdao 32-6 Oilfield, north China's Hebei Province, March 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Yaoman)

Champa studies for a qualification test during his off-duty time at the "Bohai Century" Floating, Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) unit in the Qinhuangdao 32-6 Oilfield, north China's Hebei Province, March 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

A drone photo taken on March 8, 2024 shows the "Bohai Century" Floating, Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) unit at dawn in the Qinhuangdao 32-6 Oilfield, north China's Hebei Province.(Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

This photo taken on March 8, 2024 shows the Qinhuangdao 32-6 Oilfield at dawn in north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

A helicopter lands on the "Bohai Century" Floating, Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) unit in the Qinhuangdao 32-6 Oilfield, north China's Hebei Province, March 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Yaoman)

In this undated photo taken by a mobile phone, Champa takes part in a horse racing event in Nyima County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua)

Champa works at the central control room of the "Bohai Century" Floating, Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) unit in the Qinhuangdao 32-6 Oilfield, north China's Hebei Province, March 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

Champa (2nd R) attends a group meeting at the "Bohai Century" Floating, Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) unit in the Qinhuangdao 32-6 Oilfield, north China's Hebei Province, March 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Yaoman)

Champa checks a crude oil sample at the "Bohai Century" Floating, Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) unit in the Qinhuangdao 32-6 Oilfield, north China's Hebei Province, March 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

Champa inspects facilities at the "Bohai Century" Floating, Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) unit in the Qinhuangdao 32-6 Oilfield, north China's Hebei Province, March 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Yaoman)

