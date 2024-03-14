Spring awakens in E China's Jiangxi with stunning scenery

People's Daily Online) 15:23, March 14, 2024

Aerial photo shows a scene of Gongqingcheng city, east China's Jiangxi Province. (Photo/Pan Cheng)

Aerial photos recently captured the scenic beauty of Gongqingcheng city, east China's Jiangxi Province, highlighting its appeal as an attractive destination for living, working, and traveling.

The city has made significant strides in improving its urban and rural living conditions in recent years. These efforts have enhanced the environment and boosted the quality of life, bringing residents greater happiness and satisfaction.

