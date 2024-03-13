Colorful azaleas illuminate spring in southwest China's Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 13:58, March 13, 2024

In early spring, various azalea species bloom on Tanhuashan Mountain in Dayao county, Chuxiong Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. With colorful flowers blossoming and a gentle breeze blowing, the essence of spring is captured in this stunning landscape.

Photo shows blossoming azaleas at Tanhuashan Mountain in Dayao county, Chuxiong Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo provided to People's Daily Online)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)