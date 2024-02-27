Home>>
'10,000 dancers' move to the beat during Yunnan's Munao Zongge Festival
15:42, February 27, 2024
Drums and dance filled the air during the annual Munao Zongge Festival in Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan Province from February 23-25. An important holiday to the region's Jingpo people and known as the festival of "10,000 dancers," the traditional three-day event featured dancing, music and more as thousands joined hands to celebrate friendship and unity.
(Video Source: Xinhua; Produced by Wang Ruofan)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
