'The Spring City' sees blooming beauty
Visitors flock to Yuantong mountain to enjoy the blooming cherry blossoms and begonia flowers in Kunming, also known as "The Spring City" in southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 11, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Ranyang)
Visitors flock to Yuantong mountain to enjoy the blooming cherry blossoms and begonia flowers in Kunming, also known as "The Spring City" in southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 11, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Ranyang)
Visitors flock to Yuantong mountain to enjoy the blooming cherry blossoms and begonia flowers in Kunming, also known as "The Spring City" in southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 11, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Ranyang)
Visitors flock to Yuantong mountain to enjoy the blooming cherry blossoms and begonia flowers in Kunming, also known as "The Spring City" in southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 11, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Ranyang)
Visitors flock to Yuantong mountain to enjoy the blooming cherry blossoms and begonia flowers in Kunming, also known as "The Spring City" in southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 11, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Ranyang)
Photos
Related Stories
- '10,000 dancers' move to the beat during Yunnan's Munao Zongge Festival
- Beef kebab industry thrives in Zhaotong, SW China's Yunnan
- In pics: Spectacular sea of clouds in Jingmai Mountain, SW China's Yunnan
- SW China's Yunnan tops world in macadamia planting area
- Cole flower fields draw visitors in SW China's Yunnan
- Yunnan receives over 57 mln visitors during Spring Festival holiday
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.