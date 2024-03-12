'The Spring City' sees blooming beauty

Ecns.cn) 13:53, March 12, 2024

Visitors flock to Yuantong mountain to enjoy the blooming cherry blossoms and begonia flowers in Kunming, also known as "The Spring City" in southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 11, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Ranyang)

