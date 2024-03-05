Beef kebab industry thrives in Zhaotong, SW China's Yunnan

The beef kebab industry in Zhaotong city, southwest China's Yunnan Province, has achieved an annual output value of 10 billion yuan ($1.39 billion), supporting over 70,000 jobs, according to the city's kebab association.

Photo shows Zhaotong beef kebabs. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

Zhaotong beef kebabs are distinguished by their small size and secret sauce, featuring tiny slices of local, high-quality beef threaded onto bamboo skewers.

Shi Yugang, the deputy Party chief of Yunnan, highlighted Zhaotong beef kebabs during a conference focused on promoting the development of the province's beef cattle and dairy industries on Feb. 20, 2024.

Cattle graze on mountain slopes. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

At the conference, Shi emphasized the need for better processing techniques, expanding the industry, and increasing product value to boost the beef cattle business.

"The market price for live cattle is over 10,000 yuan. The income from selling beef from the same cattle can increase to about 30,000 yuan. If that beef is used to make kebabs, the earnings can reach at least 50,000 yuan," Shi said, adding that different processing methods lead to varying levels of added value.

Photo shows a workshop that produces beef kebabs. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

Currently, there are around 700 stores selling Zhaotong kebabs in Zhaotong city and more than 8,000 stores nationwide.

In 2023, Zhaotong prioritized the development of its beef kebab industry, establishing a leading group and a special task force and implementing relevant measures to advance the sector's growth.

