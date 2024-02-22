We Are China

Plum blossoms herald spring's arrival in E China's Hangzhou

People's Daily Online) 16:31, February 22, 2024

Photo shows Xixi National Wetland Park in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, with the vibrant bloom of plum blossoms. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Yongtao)

Recently, Xixi National Wetland Park in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, has blossomed into a picturesque landscape with the vibrant bloom of plum blossoms. The spectacle has drawn crowds of tourists for spring outings and flower viewing.

Spanning 300 mu (20 hectares), the wetland features nearly 20,000 plum trees of various species. The trees, mostly planted along the water's edge, enhance the lush greenery with charm and vibrancy.

