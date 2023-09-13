Home>>
Aiken Spring: the Devil's Eye
September 13, 2023
A different side of nature's artistic palette: With its deep crimson hues, Aiken Spring in Qinghai Province offers a compelling side of nature. The water spewing out of the spring contains a high degree of sulfur, which renders the surrounding land barren and forms a circle that resembles an eye socket. Therefore, this stunning natural wonder is known as the "Devil's Eye."
