Aiken Spring: the Devil's Eye

(People's Daily App) 15:25, September 13, 2023

A different side of nature's artistic palette: With its deep crimson hues, Aiken Spring in Qinghai Province offers a compelling side of nature. The water spewing out of the spring contains a high degree of sulfur, which renders the surrounding land barren and forms a circle that resembles an eye socket. Therefore, this stunning natural wonder is known as the "Devil's Eye."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)