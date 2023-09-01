Home>>
Mountaineers rescue a donkey
(People's Daily App) 15:18, September 01, 2023
In Northwest China's Qinghai, a donkey got stuck in a barbed wire fence and was unable to move. Fortunately, two mountaineers rescued the animal with the right techniques.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
