Friday, September 01, 2023

Mountaineers rescue a donkey

(People's Daily App) 15:18, September 01, 2023

In Northwest China's Qinghai, a donkey got stuck in a barbed wire fence and was unable to move. Fortunately, two mountaineers rescued the animal with the right techniques.

