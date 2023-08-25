Plateau lakes shine in Qinghai's Sanjiangyuan National Park
Aerial view of Xingxinghai Lake in Maduo county of Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Aug. 24, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Xue Di)
As the source region of the Yellow River, Maduo is home to many lakes of various sizes and dubbed the "County of a Thousand Lakes."
Aerial view of Xingxinghai Lake in Maduo county of Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Aug. 24, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Xue Di)
Aerial view of Xingxinghai Lake in Maduo county of Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Aug. 24, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Xue Di)
Aerial view of Xingxinghai Lake in Maduo county of Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Aug. 24, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Xue Di)
Aerial view of Xingxinghai Lake in Maduo county of Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Aug. 24, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Xue Di)
