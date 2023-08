We Are China

Unique Danxia landform in Kanbula National Geopark

Ecns.cn) 15:54, August 09, 2023

Kanbula National Geopark features unique Danxia landform in Jianzha County, Huangnan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Aug. 8, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Ma Mingyan)

In 2022, Kanbula National Geopark became a candidate site for UNESCO Global Geopark.

