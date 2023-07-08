Scenery of grassland in Tianjun County, NW China's Qinghai

Xinhua) 10:09, July 08, 2023

This photo taken on July 5, 2023 shows a flock of sheep on the grassland in Tianjun County of Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. The grassland in Tianjun County, located at the southern foot of Qilian Mountains, is over 50 kilometers to the east of Qinghai Lake. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

This photo taken on July 6, 2023 shows a flock of sheep on the grassland in Tianjun County of Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. The grassland in Tianjun County, located at the southern foot of Qilian Mountains, is over 50 kilometers to the east of Qinghai Lake. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

This aerial photo taken on July 6, 2023 shows a camping site on the grassland in Tianjun County of Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. The grassland in Tianjun County, located at the southern foot of Qilian Mountains, is over 50 kilometers to the east of Qinghai Lake. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

This aerial photo taken on July 6, 2023 shows a view of the grassland in Tianjun County of Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. The grassland in Tianjun County, located at the southern foot of Qilian Mountains, is over 50 kilometers to the east of Qinghai Lake. (Xinhua/Li Zhanyi)

This photo taken on July 6, 2023 shows a fox on the grassland in Tianjun County of Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. The grassland in Tianjun County, located at the southern foot of Qilian Mountains, is over 50 kilometers to the east of Qinghai Lake. (Xinhua/Zhou Shengsheng)

