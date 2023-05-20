Scenery of Qinghai Lake in NW China

May 20, 2023

Tourists take photos at the Erlangjian scenic spot of Qinghai Lake in northwest China's Qinghai Province, May 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

Located in the northeastern part of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, the Qinghai Lake is key to maintaining the ecological balance in western China. It is also a natural barrier for controlling the eastward spread of desertification and ensuring the safety of agricultural areas in eastern China.

In recent years, with various ecological projects carried out in the Qinghai Lake, the environment here has been greatly improved.

Tourists have fun at the Erlangjian scenic spot of Qinghai Lake in northwest China's Qinghai Province, May 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

Brown-headed gulls rest at Qinghai Lake, Gangcha County of northwest China's Qinghai Province, May 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Zhanyi)

This photo taken on May 17, 2023 shows a view of the Qinghai Lake seen from Gonghe County of Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

This aerial photo taken on May 17, 2023 shows a view of the Qinghai Lake seen from Gonghe County of Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Xie Tongqiang)

A yacht harbor is pictured at the Erlangjian scenic spot of Qinghai Lake in northwest China's Qinghai Province, May 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

Tourists pose for photos at the Erlangjian scenic spot of Qinghai Lake in northwest China's Qinghai Province, May 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

This aerial photo taken on May 17, 2023 shows a view of the Qinghai Lake seen from Gonghe County of Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Li Zhanyi)

This photo taken on May 17, 2023 shows a view of the Erlangjian scenic spot of Qinghai Lake in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

Brown-headed gulls fly above the Qinghai Lake in Gonghe County of Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, May 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

Black-necked cranes are pictured at Qinghai Lake, Gangcha County of northwest China's Qinghai Province, May 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Xie Tongqiang)

This aerial photo taken on May 16, 2023 shows a view of the Qinghai Lake seen from Gonghe County of Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

This aerial photo taken on May 18, 2023 shows a view of the Erlangjian scenic spot of Qinghai Lake in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

