Home>>
Red deer spotted in Qinghai
(Ecns.cn) 16:47, May 06, 2023
A herd of red deer cross the Buha River in Gangcha County of Haibei Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo/China News Service)
The 300-kilometer long Buha River is the largest and longest tributary in the Qinghai Lake catchment.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's Qinghai sees growth in green coverage in 2022
- Top legislature mulls law on Qinghai-Tibet Plateau ecological conservation
- View of Danxia landform in Qinghai, NW China
- View of Qinghai Lake in NW China
- China's "water tower" sees improving water conservation capacity
- Roads wind along Kunlun Mountains in Qinghai
- Alien-looking landscape in Qaidam Basin
- Dairy products from NW China's Qinghai reach customers across the country
- Herdspeople help ewes give birth in pastures in NW China's Mangya city
- Three Qinghai park photographers win China's "Oscars of world wildlife photography"
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.