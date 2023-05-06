We Are China

Red deer spotted in Qinghai

Ecns.cn) 16:47, May 06, 2023

A herd of red deer cross the Buha River in Gangcha County of Haibei Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo/China News Service)

The 300-kilometer long Buha River is the largest and longest tributary in the Qinghai Lake catchment.

