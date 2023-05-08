Migratory birds gather in Qilian Mountain National Park in NW China's Qinghai

People's Daily Online) 09:23, May 08, 2023

Flocks of migratory birds fly in the Qilian Mountain National Park in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo/Zhou Yuanfeng)

As the temperature gradually rises, a large number of migratory birds such as common cranes, pied avocets, black-necked cranes, black storks, ruddy shelducks, and mallard ducks gather at wetlands in the Qilian Mountain National Park in northwest China's Qinghai Province.

The Qilian Mountains are one of priority areas for biodiversity protection in China. Thanks to the improving ecological environment in the mountains in recent years, more and more birds have been resting or breeding there.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)