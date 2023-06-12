Scenery of Qairhan salt lake in Golmud, NW China's Qinghai

Xinhua) 10:08, June 12, 2023

This aerial photo taken on June 9, 2023 shows the scenery of the Qairhan salt lake in Golmud, northwest China's Qinghai Province. The Qairhan salt lake, with a total area of 5,856 square kilometers, has been the largest potash fertilizer producing base in China. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

