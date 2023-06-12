Scenery of Qairhan salt lake in Golmud, NW China's Qinghai
This aerial photo taken on June 9, 2023 shows the scenery of the Qairhan salt lake in Golmud, northwest China's Qinghai Province. The Qairhan salt lake, with a total area of 5,856 square kilometers, has been the largest potash fertilizer producing base in China. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)
