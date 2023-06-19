3rd China (Qinghai) Int'l Ecological Expo kicks off

People's Daily Online) 10:54, June 19, 2023

The venue of the 3rd China (Qinghai) International Ecological Expo. (People's Daily Online/Gan Haiqiong)

The 3rd China (Qinghai) International Ecological Expo, under the theme of realizing the value of ecological products and building an ecological civilization hub, kicked off on June 15 in Xining, capital city of northwest China's Qinghai Province.

The expo was hosted by the Ministry of Commerce, the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, and the People's Government of Qinghai Province. East China's Shandong Province was the guest of honor province of this year's expo.

The event was attended by officials of six ministries and departments, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, and the National Forestry and Grassland Administration, representatives of 12 international organizations and foreign institutions such as the United Nations and the World Trade Organization, representatives of 31 Chinese provinces, municipalities and autonomous regions, representatives of the business community in China's Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan, as well as diplomatic envoys from 37 countries in China, and representatives of chambers of commerce, enterprises and media outlets.

The expo shared Qinghai's practical experience in building an ecological conservation hub, introduced the important features and essential requirements of China's modernization of harmony between humanity and nature, and promoted exchanges, mutual learning, and international cooperation in ecological conservation, contributing Qinghai's wisdom to seek a harmonious coexistence between man and nature while manifesting China's actions in this regard.

As part of the expo, the 2023 China (Qinghai) International Tibetan Carpet Exhibition comprises 164 exhibition booths. It has been held for 20 consecutive years. Sixty-seven enterprises from 10 countries, including Iran, Pakistan, India, Nepal, Afghanistan, Turkey, and Kazakhstan, attended the exhibition.

