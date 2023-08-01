Devil's Eye! Spectacular views of Aiken Spring in NW China's Qinghai
Photo shows Aiken Spring, which is dubbed the "Devil's Eye," in Mangya city, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (People's Daily Online/Kuang Yu)
The water spewing out of Aiken Spring in Mangya city, northwest China's Qinghai Province contains high levels of sulfur, making the land around it barren. This picturesque and beautiful spring is dubbed the "Devil's Eye."
Since 2017, the spring has become a popular Instagram-worthy tourist destination, attracting throngs of visitors. Not far from the spring is a blue springlet known as the "Angel's Tear."
Photo shows a blue springlet known as the "Angel's Tear" near Aiken Spring, dubbed the "Devil's Eye," in Mangya city, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (People's Daily Online/Kuang Yu)
Photo shows the surrounding area of Aiken Spring, which is dubbed the "Devil's Eye," in Mangya city, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (People's Daily Online/Kuang Yu)
Tourists pose for a group photo in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (People's Daily Online/Kuang Yu)
