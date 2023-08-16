Stunning view of stretching mountain ranges on NW China grassland

Ecns.cn) 15:47, August 16, 2023

Mountain ranges stretch on the horizon under the blue sky on grassland in Dulan County, Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo: China News Service/Qi Zengbei)

Mountain ranges stretch on the horizon under the blue sky on grassland in Dulan County, Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo: China News Service/Qi Zengbei)

Mountain ranges stretch on the horizon under the blue sky on grassland in Dulan County, Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo: China News Service/Qi Zengbei)

Mountain ranges stretch on the horizon under the blue sky on grassland in Dulan County, Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo: China News Service/Qi Zengbei)

Mountain ranges stretch on the horizon under the blue sky on grassland in Dulan County, Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo: China News Service/Qi Zengbei)

Mountain ranges stretch on the horizon under the blue sky on grassland in Dulan County, Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo: China News Service/Qi Zengbei)

Mountain ranges stretch on the horizon under the blue sky on grassland in Dulan County, Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo: China News Service/Qi Zengbei)

Mountain ranges stretch on the horizon under the blue sky on grassland in Dulan County, Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo: China News Service/Qi Zengbei)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Wu Chaolan)