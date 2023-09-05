Home>>
Getting to the 'Mirror of the Sky' by train
(People's Daily App) 15:09, September 05, 2023
The Chaka Salt Lake Scenic Area in Wulan county, Qinghai Province, is known as the "Mirror of the Sky." The 30-square-kilometer area was also named by Chinese National Geography as one of the 55 must-see places on Earth.
