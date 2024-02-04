China Canvas | Early Spring

(People's Daily App) 15:55, February 04, 2024

Sunday marks Lichun or the Beginning of Spring, symbolizing the start of spring and the conclusion of the cold winter. It is the commencement of the 24 solar terms on the Chinese lunar calendar. 'Early Spring,' an ink-wash painting by the Northern Song Dynasty (960-1127) court painter Guo Xi, shows mountain trees re-emerging from thawing snow and melting ice. Let's stroll through this nearly 1,000-year-old majestic scenery.

(Produced by Zheng Qi and Xie Runjia)

