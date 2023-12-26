Drone used to install solar panels

(People's Daily App) 16:11, December 26, 2023

A drone pilot flies a UAV carrying a solar panel at a PV installation site in Gansu Province. By the end of August, the installed capacity of solar power in China expanded 44.4 percent year-on-year to 510 million kilowatts, data from the National Energy Administration showed.

