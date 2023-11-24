Chinese researchers develop bi-wing, multi-rotor drone

This undated photo provided by the Changchun Changguang Boxiang UAV Co., Ltd. shows a new type of drone designed with two pairs of fixed wings and multiple rotors, which is developed by the drone maker in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province. (Xinhua)

CHANGCHUN, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese researchers have developed a new type of drone designed with two pairs of fixed wings and multiple rotors.

Developed by Changchun Changguang Boxiang UAV Co., Ltd., the bi-wing, multi-rotor aircraft can achieve rapid vertical takeoff and landing. It also boasts higher wind and cold resistance and has the capability to reach an altitude of 5,500 meters, according to the developer.

Bai Yue, head of the company, said the unmanned aerial vehicle is small in size, has light weight, and is easy to assemble. It has a flight endurance of 2-12 hours, and can be used in many scenarios, such as emergency rescue, power inspection, surveying and mapping.

The drone was displayed at the Dubai Air Show 2023 and the 25th China Hi-Tech Fair, according to the company.

