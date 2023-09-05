Unmanned delivery vehicles, drones gain attention at CIFTIS

Xinhua) 10:09, September 05, 2023

A woman gets her meal from a pickup kiosk connected with food delivery drone in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

In this year's China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) held from Sept. 2 to 6 in Beijing, unmanned delivery vehicles and drones are exhibited and receive much attention.

As China's delivery market has been expanding fast in recent years, more and more consumers tend to use smartphones to order food, clothes, and other items online for saving time. These high-tech delivery technologies have served in some cities including Beijing and Shenzhen to improve efficiency.

A man gets his meal from a pickup kiosk that is designed to connect with unmanned food delivery drone in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

A unmanned food delivery drone works in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

A visitor views an unmanned delivery drone displayed during the 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Mengqi)

Visitors view an unmanned delivery vehicle displayed during the 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Mengqi)

Unmanned delivery vehicles run in a street of Shunyi District in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Visitors view an unmanned delivery vehicle displayed during the 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Lingyi)

A staff member of a retail platform puts goods ordered by customers into an unmanned delivery vehicle at Shunyi District in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

A visitor views an unmanned delivery drone displayed during the 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at China National Convention Center in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Lingyi)

Unmanned delivery vehicles run in a street of Shunyi District in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

A staff member prepares unmanned food delivery drones in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Staff members scan boxes containing food at a takeoff site of unmanned food delivery drone in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)