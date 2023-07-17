Dazzling drone light show illuminates night sky in Jiangsu

(People's Daily App) 15:36, July 17, 2023

Groups of drones lit up the night to present a light show based in the classic novel "Journey to the West" in Huai'an Xiyou World of Adventure in Huai'an, East China's Jiangsu Province, presenting various characters from the Monkey King to a golden dragon. Click the video to enjoy this vivid scene.

(Compiled by Zhang Chen)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)