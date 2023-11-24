Chinese drone maker DJI launches new agricultural drones

Xinhua) 14:25, November 24, 2023

SHENZHEN, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese drone maker DJI on Thursday unveiled two new drone models that can be applied in multiple scenarios to make agricultural production easier.

The T60 agricultural drone can be used in various fields, including farming, forestry and aquaculture, with functions such as farmland spraying and aerial seeding, said the company based in the city of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, at the product-launch press conference on Thursday.

The T25P drone, meanwhile, is a lightweight model that is more flexible and convenient for operating on scattered and small plots.

According to the company's data, its drone products have assisted agricultural production in an area of 650 million mu (about 43.3 million hectares) in China this year, which accounts for about 30 percent of the country's total arable land.

DJI agricultural drones have been operated in more than 100 countries and regions.

